BSF man goes missing in Poonch

Mendhar/Jammu, September 9
A BSF jawan was reported missing from his post near the Line of Control in Poonch district of J&K, officials said on Saturday.
The constable, hailing from Bihar, was on general duty at the Bharani forward post in Balakote sector when he went missing on Friday. The officials said personnel of the BSF carried out a search operation for the jawan who could not be traced following which a missing report was lodged with the concerned police station.
