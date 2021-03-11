BSF men fire at Pak drone

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 14

A week after a drone was spotted in Arnia sector, another flying object tried to enter the Indian territory from the Pakistan side in the same area of Jammu in the wee hours today. Border Security Force (BSF) personnel fired several shots, forcing it to retreat.

BSF DIG SPS Sandhu, the Public Relations Officer for the Jammu Frontier, said BSF troops saw a blinking light and immediately fired at it in Arnia. According to information, the Pakistani flying object hovered for a few minutes and returned.

A search operation was launched by the BSF and the police in the area to see if the drone had dropped any weapon or drug.

On May 7, a drone had tried to enter Arnia when personnel of the Border Security Force fired six gunshots after which it returned during evening hours. Pakistan-based groups often drop drugs and weapons through drones in India. Many times these drones are forced to return by security men.