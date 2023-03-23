BSF personnel repel Pak drone

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 22

BSF personnel stationed near the International Border with Pakistan in Samba district repelled a drone that entered the Indian territory early on Wednesday morning. A major search operation was launched to detect if it had dropped anything. Nothing could be found.

The incident took place at around 2.30 am when the drone entered from Pakistan’s side near the Chamliyal border post in Ramgarh sub-sector. Soon after BSF personnel from the 148 Battalion saw blinking lights, they opened fire, forcing the flying object to retreat to Pakistan.

Sources informed that at least 15-20 rounds of bullets were fired on the drone.

Soon after the first light, a massive search operation was launched by the BSF and the police in the area to know if the drone had dropped any weapon or drug.

Vehicles plying close to the area were also thoroughly checked. The search operation was launched in Chamliyal, Sapwal and Narayanpur villages.

Mohan Singh Bhatti, president of the Border Kisan Union in Samba, said, “We came to know later that a drone had come near the border. The area was cordoned. We have also asked the farmers to keep an eye in case there is some suspicious object which the drone might have dropped in open fields close to border.”

Border area Searched

After the drone retreated, a search operation was launched to ascertain if it had dropped weapons or drugs. Nothing could be found.