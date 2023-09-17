BSF SDG visits International Border in Samba

Jammu, September 16
BSF Special Director General (SDG) YB Khurania visited the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba sector and reviewed the security measures taken by the force, a spokesperson said on Saturday.
Khurania arrived here on a three-day visit to review the security situation along the Jammu frontier on Friday.
