BSF starts anti-tunnel drive along Pakistan border in J&K

PTI

Jammu, April 27

Following the recent detection and killings of two Jaish-e-Mohammed’s suicide bombers, who infiltrated the country from Pakistan, the Border Security Force has launched a massive drive to detect cross-border tunnels along the International Border in the Jammu sector.

The BSF said it was alive to the threat posed by the enemy forces and anti-national elements, and was maintaining “robust domination and surveillance” to keep the borders and the people of the country safe.

Two heavily armed JeM terrorists, wearing suicide vests, were eliminated in a fierce gunfight by security forces after they attacked a bus carrying Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel in the Sunjwan area on the outskirts of Jammu on April 22 and killed an ASI.

The subsequent investigation led to the arrest of three conspirators, including a truck driver and his helper.

A senior BSF officer said no breaches in the border fence were noticed during the stepped up operations which also saw the troops looking for underground cross-border tunnels all along the IB over the past five days.

“Anti-tunnel drives along the IB are a regular feature to frustrate the designs of the enemy nation. The drive is underway within 400 m of the border fence all along the IB in the Jammu sector,” the officer said, requesting anonymity.

