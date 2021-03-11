BSF starts anti-tunnel drive along Pakistan border in J&K

Jammu, April 27
Following the recent detection and killings of two Jaish-e-Mohammed’s suicide bombers, who infiltrated the country from Pakistan, the Border Security Force has launched a massive drive to detect cross-border tunnels along the International Border in the Jammu sector.
The BSF said it was alive to the threat posed by the enemy forces and anti-national elements, and was maintaining “robust domination and surveillance” to keep the borders and the people of the country safe.
Two heavily armed JeM terrorists, wearing suicide vests, were eliminated in a fierce gunfight by security forces after they attacked a bus carrying Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel in the Sunjwan area on the outskirts of Jammu on April 22 and killed an ASI.
The subsequent investigation led to the arrest of three conspirators, including a truck driver and his helper.
A senior BSF officer said no breaches in the border fence were noticed during the stepped up operations which also saw the troops looking for underground cross-border tunnels all along the IB over the past five days.
“Anti-tunnel drives along the IB are a regular feature to frustrate the designs of the enemy nation. The drive is underway within 400 m of the border fence all along the IB in the Jammu sector,” the officer said, requesting anonymity.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid scorching heat, states continue to face power outages; Opposition blames Centre for coal shortage
Country’s peak power demand met touches all-time high of 207...
Farmers hold protests at various places in Punjab against power cuts
Block the Bathinda-Chandigarh highway by staging a protest a...
Heatwave: Schools in Punjab to be closed from May 14, orders CM Bhagwant Mann
Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday issued an alert...
4 injured as two groups clash in Patiala, curfew clamped; CM Mann says won't allow anyone to create disturbance in state
One group is said to have tried to carry out a march that wa...
Sikh tradition a living example of one India, strong India: PM Modi
Describes Indian diaspora as national ambassadors