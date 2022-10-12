BSF to organise cycle rally from Jammu to Bhuj

Jammu, October 11
The Border Security Force will organise a cycle rally from Jammu to Bhuj in Gujarat — covering a distance of 2,112 km from October 13 to November 13 — as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The rally comprising 19 cyclists will be flagged off from border outpost Suchetgarh.
