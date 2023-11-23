Budgam man arrested for killing brother

Srinagar, November 22
A man from Budgam district has been arrested for allegedly killing his brother.
On November 20, Beerwah police station in Budgam district received a tip-off about the body of Sameer Ahmad Rather, an 18-year-old from Sail Beerwah, lying behind his residence. A police team reached the location and initiated an investigation.
According to the police , victim’s brother Aqib confessed that he had a confrontation with his brothers on November 19 night, resulting in Sameer’s death. Aqib was subsequently arrested and the weapon used by Aqib to assault his brother Sameer was also recovered by the police. The police have registered a case under the relevant sections and the investigation is currently in progress.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cop killed as Nihangs clash over gurdwara takeover in Punjab's Kapurthala
A Nihang, who had positioned himself on top of a tree, is le...
India reacts to allegations of ‘its involvement’ in plot to kill Sikh separatist in US
Bagchi says inputs pertained to the 'nexus between organised...
Fresh firing erupts in J-K's Rajouri
The firing resumed after a night-long halt in Bajimaal area ...
Fire breaks out in Mumbai high-rise building; 135 people rescued
The blaze erupts at 3.40 am on the third floor of the buildi...