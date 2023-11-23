Budgam man arrested for killing brother

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 22

A man from Budgam district has been arrested for allegedly killing his brother.

On November 20, Beerwah police station in Budgam district received a tip-off about the body of Sameer Ahmad Rather, an 18-year-old from Sail Beerwah, lying behind his residence. A police team reached the location and initiated an investigation.

According to the police , victim’s brother Aqib confessed that he had a confrontation with his brothers on November 19 night, resulting in Sameer’s death. Aqib was subsequently arrested and the weapon used by Aqib to assault his brother Sameer was also recovered by the police. The police have registered a case under the relevant sections and the investigation is currently in progress.

