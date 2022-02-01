Jammu: Bukhari concerned over 'displacement' of tribals

Our Correspondent

Jammu: Apni Party president Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari has expressed anguish over the alleged absence of basic amenities in the areas inhabited by ST community members and anti-encroachment drives. He said displacement of marginalised people by the Jammu Development Authority in the name of encroachment is unjustified. OC

NPP: Dalit community being targeted in Ramnagar

Jammu: Alleging that the scheduled castes (SC) had been a victim of administrative apathy in Ramnagar of Udhampur district, National Panthers Party, led by party chairman and former minister Harsh Dev Singh, held a protest on Monday. He condemned the murder of a youth in Ramnagar in November last year. He said several such murders had gone unsolved.