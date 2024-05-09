Bukhari: Locals must have first right on natural resources in J&K

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 8

Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari on Wednesday said local residents should have the first right on natural resources in Jammu and Kashmir. He declared that if Apni Party, if it gets the public mandate to serve, would take a range of initiatives aimed at fostering the economic empowerment of the people of the UT, while effectively utilising its natural resources.

He said Apni Party would ensure that the hundreds of victims who were showered with pellets during the PDP’s tenure in 2016 receive government assistance for lifetime.

He said the NC and PDP had never allowed democracy to flourish in J&K over the past seven decades.

