Bulldozer instead of love: Rahul on J&K eviction drive

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked the BJP over the anti-encroachment drive in J&K, saying UT residents wanted jobs and love but had got “BJP’s bulldozer” instead.
The authorities have so far retrieved more than 10 lakh kanals. In a tweet. Rahul said, “Jammu and Kashmir wanted employment, better business and love, but what did they get? BJP’s Bulldozer!.... Peace and Kashmiriyat will be protected by uniting, not dividing people.” He tagged a media report which claimed the eviction drive had caused panic.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Retail inflation breaches RBI comfort zone, rises to 3-month high of 6.52 per cent in January
Inflation rate for the food basket was at 5.94 pc in January...
Supreme Court dismisses petition challenging validity of delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir
A Bench of Justice SK Kaul and Justice AS Oka, however, clar...
Punjab Governor lambasts CM Bhagwant Mann on various issues, including procedure for sending teachers to Singapore for training
In a letter, Banwarilal Purohit questions appointment of ‘ta...
Adani-Hindenburg row: Centre agrees to Supreme Court proposal of setting up of a panel of experts on regulatory mechanism
Said it wanted to give the names of the domain experts for t...