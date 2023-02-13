Bulldozer instead of love: Rahul on J&K eviction drive

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked the BJP over the anti-encroachment drive in J&K, saying UT residents wanted jobs and love but had got “BJP’s bulldozer” instead.

The authorities have so far retrieved more than 10 lakh kanals. In a tweet. Rahul said, “Jammu and Kashmir wanted employment, better business and love, but what did they get? BJP’s Bulldozer!.... Peace and Kashmiriyat will be protected by uniting, not dividing people.” He tagged a media report which claimed the eviction drive had caused panic.