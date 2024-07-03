Bus brakes fail, 10 pilgrims returning from Amarnath yatra hurt

Jammu, July 2
Ten pilgrims returning from the Amarnath yatra were injured when they jumped out of a moving bus in Ramban after the driver informed them about the failure of its brakes, sources said on Tuesday.
Noticing the pilgrims jumping out of the vehicle, Army men and police personnel managed to stop the bus by placing stones beneath the tyres of the vehicle. This prevented the bus from plunging into a gorge. The video of the incident has gone viral. The Army’s quick reaction teams and an ambulance provided medical aid to the injured at Nachalana.
