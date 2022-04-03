Bus falls into gorge in Doda, two killed, one injured

PTI

Jammu: Two men were killed and another got injured when a mini-bus skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Doda district here, the police said on Saturday. The mishap took place near Bhagar village on Friday night. PTI

Molestation accused held

Jammu: A person has been arrested for allegedly molesting a minor girl in Srinagar. Her family lodged a complaint two days ago, the police said. Some unscrupulous elements are trying to give it a communal colour, an officer said.