Bus mishap kills four of Bihar

PTI

Srinagar, March 18

Four people hailing from Bihar were killed and 28 injured when their bus overturned on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in Barsoo, Pulwama, on Saturday. Twenty-three of the injured have been admitted to different hospitals.

Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha expressed grief and directed the administration to provide all necessary assistance to the affected people.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar also expressed grief. In a statement, the CM’s office issued instructions for payment of Rs 2 lakh as ex gratia to the next of the kin of each deceased.