 9 killed, 33 injured as bus carrying pilgrims falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi after terrorists open fire : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • 9 killed, 33 injured as bus carrying pilgrims falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi after terrorists open fire

9 killed, 33 injured as bus carrying pilgrims falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi after terrorists open fire

20 rounds of AK-47 and M4 carbine found at the accident site

9 killed, 33 injured as bus carrying pilgrims falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi after terrorists open fire

The bus, carrying pilgrims on their way to the Shiv Khori temple, came under attack at Teryath village in Poni area, the officials said citing initial reports. Tribune photo



Arjun Sharma

Jammu, June 9

At least nine persons were killed and 33 others were injured when a bus carrying pilgrims rolled down a gorge after it came under heavy firing by terrorists in Reasi district of Jammu division on Sunday evening.

Sources in the intelligence said the bullets were targeted at the bus driver, identified as Vijay, who lost control over the vehicle due to which it veered off the road and fell into a gorge.

Reports suggested that at least nine persons succumbed due to the impact the bus suffered from the bullets and also after it plunged into the gorge. The toll can go up as several injured are critical.

Reasi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mohita Sharma said terrorists targeted the bus that started from Shiv Khori towards Katra. “Nine people are dead and 33 are injured. The rescue operation has been completed. The victims are not locals and we can initially say they belong to UP,” she said.

She said the injured had been shifted to Naryana Hospital and some to the district hospital in Reasi. She added that the security forces were on high alert for past many days and the whole Shiv Khori Shrine was under tight security. She said village defence guards had also been put on alert.

At least 20 rounds of AK-47 and M4 carbine were found on the road where the incident took place. Locals of Teryath village in Pouni where the incident took place immediately started rescuing the pilgrims.

Security forces, including the J&K Police, rushed to the sport to help the pilgrims and also to search the area. The area was cordoned off by the security forces and a search operation was launched in the adjoining forest area.

This is a renewed tactic by terrorists who were till recently ambushing military vehicles in Poonch district. There have been three ambushes on military vehicles in Poonch since 2023.

 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Reasi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

50% dip in Punjab pupils heading for Canada

2
India

‘Khatakhat’ cash transfer: Lawyer writes to President Murmu; seeks disqualification of 99 Congress MPs

3
India

Modi 3.0 to signal continuity with change: Rajnath, Shah, Nirmala, Gadkari retained; Nadda, Chouhan, Khattar, Kumaraswamy to be inducted, Anurag dropped

4
Punjab

28-year-old man from Ludhiana shot dead in Canada

5
Punjab

Tribune Exclusive: Ravneet Bittu to 'act as a bridge between Punjab and New Delhi'

6
India

New faces in Modi Cabinet: Bittu, Nadda, Khattar, Jayant and Sehrawat

7
India

Here is a list of likely ministers in new Modi government

8
Comment

As Beas Dam completes 50 years

9
Haryana

Faridabad sewage lines to undergo cleaning for first time in 60 years

10
India

Modi sworn in as PM for 3rd consecutive term; 71 ministers take oath, 5 allies get one Cabinet berth each

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Bus with pilgrims plunges into deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi after suspected terror attack: officials

9 killed, 33 injured as bus carrying pilgrims falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi after terrorists open fire

20 rounds of AK-47 and M4 carbine found at the accident site

Modi’s swearing-in LIVE updates: Guests start arriving at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Modi sworn in as PM for 3rd consecutive term; 71 ministers take oath, 5 allies get one Cabinet berth each

NDA government to have 30 Cabinet Ministers, 5 Ministers of ...

Be humble, never compromise on probity, transparency: Modi’s pep talk to ministers-designate

Be humble, never compromise on probity, transparency: Modi’s pep talk to ministers-designate

Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Ashwi...

New faces in Modi Cabinet: Bittu, Nadda, Khattar, Jayant and Sehrawat

New faces in Modi Cabinet: Bittu, Nadda, Khattar, Jayant and Sehrawat

3 leaders from poll-bound Haryana likely to get Cabinet bert...

Tribune Exclusive: To act as a bridge between Punjab and New Delhi, says Ravneet Bittu

Tribune Exclusive: Ravneet Bittu to 'act as a bridge between Punjab and New Delhi'

Set to be a minister at the Centre despite losing parliament...


Cities

View All

Scarcity of labour huge concern for Amritsar district farmers

Scarcity of labour huge concern for Amritsar district farmers

Martyrdom of 5th Sikh guru observed

Lawyer Vineet Mahajan held from Himachal

Amritsar civic body to implement action plan to enhance green cover

Development works to begin soon as poll code lapses: Amritsar MC

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Kangana slap row: Farmer outfits take out march in Punjab’s Mohali in support of CISF woman constable

Kangana slap row: 3-member SIT formed; farmer outfits take out march in Punjab’s Mohali in support of CISF woman constable

Kirpan-wielding man hacks woman to death in Mohali

Chandigarh Admn to collect, transport wastewater from Faidan village to nearest STP

Holiday in Punjab on June 10 on account of martyrdom day of Guru Arjan Dev

Construct flats within a year: High Court

Swearing-in: Several roads near Rashtrapati Bhawan out of bounds between 2 and 11 pm

Swearing-in: Several roads near Rashtrapati Bhawan out of bounds between 2 and 11 pm

Heavy security in place for Modi's swearing-in ceremony

JEE-Advanced results announced; Ved Lahoti from Delhi zone tops, scores highest-ever marks

Luxury car mows down rickshaw-pullers in Delhi, 1 dead

Atishi accuses Haryana of blocking city’s water share

JEE-Advanced Result: AIR 98 holder Jalandhar's Rachit Aggarwal reveals his preparation mantra

JEE-Advanced Result: AIR 98 holder Jalandhar's Rachit Aggarwal reveals his preparation mantra

Consumer panel orders JIT to pay Rs 3.94 cr to 5 plot owners

Kangana Slapgate: Farmer unions in Doaba gear up for Sunday march to Mohali

7 Sainik School students pass out from IMA

Blood donation camp held to remember Bhagat Puran Singh

Tribune Exclusive: To act as a bridge between Punjab and New Delhi, says Ravneet Bittu

Tribune Exclusive: Ravneet Bittu to 'act as a bridge between Punjab and New Delhi'

28-year-old man from Ludhiana shot dead in Canada

District topped state in election code violations, 100% resolved

SAD chief begins tour to meet party candidates, workers

A kidnapping that wasn’t

Patiala: Drunk driver goes on rampage in Gurmandi

Patiala: Drunk driver goes on rampage in Gurmandi

Six held for theft at industrialist’s house

Plant saplings to avoid adverse effects of climate change: Judge