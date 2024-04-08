Buzz over Apni Party, BJP, People’s Conference forging alliance

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 7

As the BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh and People’s Conference (PC) president Sajad Gani Lone paid a visit to the residence of Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, speculations about a potential new alliance in the Valley began to surface.

The visit of Chugh and Lone to Bukhari’s suggests that the meeting might be another attempt to forge an electoral alliance among like-minded parties, aiming to challenge the dominance of the traditional political players — the National Conference, PDP, and Congress.

While Bukhari downplayed the political significance of the visit, stating it was merely a gesture of concern for his health, there may be more to the encounter than meets the eye. Sajad Lone is set to contest from the Baramulla constituency of North Kashmir. The Apni Party has not yet announced its candidate for this constituency.

