CAA anti-minority, attack on Constitution: M Y Tarigami

Srinagar, March 12

As the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has been rolled out by the Union Government, CPIM leader M Y Tarigami said the law is discriminatory and is an attack on the constitutional foundation of the country.

“Secular democracy is the foundation of the Constitution. Unfortunately, the present government, for the past ten years, has only targeted the secular character of the Constitution. They did the same with the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. They have now taken another step to target minorities through the CAA,” Tarigami said.

The CPIM leader said the CAA targets the constitutional values of the citizens. “Only yesterday they announced the rules, and thus they have begun to implement this law,” Tarigami added.

The former legislator said when the law came up in 2020, it was widely opposed across the country. “Ahead of the polls, they rolled out the law, which is anti-minority, and it is an attempt to polarise people,” he said.

Tarigami said the CPIM had already said the law was not acceptable to them. He said the CPIM-ruled states like Kerala have made their position clear that they will not implement it.

