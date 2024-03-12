CAA notified to polarise voters ahead of Lok Sabha poll, say Congress, NC leaders

PTI

Jammu, March 11

With the Centre notifying the rules of CAA on Monday, the demand of relocation of Rohingya refugees settled in Jammu has come to the fore with some political parties and social organisations batting for fulfillment of their demand, while the opposition is calling it a move to polarise the electorate.

According to government data, over 13,700 foreigners, including Rohingya Muslims and Bangladeshi nationals, are settled in the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir, where their population increased by over 6,000 between 2008 and 2016.

“The decision of the government to implement CAA is purely vote bank politics by the BJP. They are trying to get benefit by polarising the electorate,” National Conference (NC) leader and former minister Ajay Sadhotra said. However the BJP welcomed it by saying that it is a relief to the persecuted persons.

“We welcome the decision of the government. It is a good step to grant citizenship to persecuted persons,” J-K BJP chief spokesperson Sunil Sethi said. He added that issues such as Rohingya refugees settled in Jammu and Kashmir should be addressed by removing them from Jammu as they are a threat to security of the UT.

They are a burden on the resources of this country and they have no reason to reach Jammu from 3,000 kilometers away from the border area they have come from, Sethi said, adding that there is obviously some plan in this.

J-K Congress spokesman Kapil Singh hit out at the BJP government by saying that it is purely a step towards polarisation.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government are claiming huge development in the country but it is clear that they want to take advantage of polarisation for electoral gains. This is a step towards that,” Singh said.

The Shiv Sena Dogra Front (SSDF), while welcoming the decision of the government, called for deportation of the Rohingya Muslims and Bangladeshis back to their countries.

“We welcome the decision of the government. But we have been batting strongly that Rohingyas and Bangladeshis settled in Jammu should be deported back to their countries. There were huge agitations in this regard,” SSDF president Ashok Gupta said.

Rakesh Kumar of Bajrang Dal also welcomed the move and called for immediate shifting of illegal immigrants in Jammu.

