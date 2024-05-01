Cab falls into ditch, school kids rescued

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 30

An Army unit rescued school children when the vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident in Poonch. The Army was on their operational area recce when they noticed that a Tata Sumo carrying school children had toppled down the hillside near Balnoi.

“The vehicle was moving from Tain village to a local school in Balnoi when it toppled and fell into a ditch due to slippery conditions on the narrow road. Army personnel immediately sprung into action and rescued the children, injured passengers and driver from the accident site to safety,” an official spokesperson of the Army said.

First aid was provided to the injured children and other passengers. Simultaneously, Army doctor coordinated for an ambulance from Primary Health Center, Mendhar, to ensure timely evacuation of the injured to hospital. “No fatal casualty occurred due to the timely rescue of the children from accidental vehicle,” the spokesperson said.

