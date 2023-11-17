CAG celebrates 3rd Audit Diwas across J&K

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 16

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the 3rd Audit Diwas today, a momentous occasion commemorating the historic journey of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG). The event holds special significance this year as it marks the 163rd anniversary of the appointment of the first Auditor General of India, Edmund Drummond, on November 16, 1860.

The event, symbolising a steadfast commitment to transparency, accountability, and good governance, was web telecasted to all CAG offices, including the AG offices in Srinagar and Jammu. This year’s theme, ‘Collaboration for Good Governance’, underscores the importance of collective efforts in achieving excellence in governance.

The celebration extends beyond the inauguration, encompassing a week-long series of activities scheduled from November 19 to November 25. The programme kicks off with an audit marathon-cum-cleanliness drive on November 19, promoting both fitness and civic responsibility, spanning from Dal Gate to Centaur Hotel.

Throughout the week, various engaging activities are planned, including a blood donation camp, rangoli competition, an inter-university/college event hosted at SKUAST-K, and a panel discussion with Panchayati Raj institutions. The panel discussion will provide a platform for dialogue on grassroots governance, fostering collaboration and understanding.

The festivities will culminate at Centaur Hotel/SKICC on November 25 with a concluding ceremony featuring a cultural evening, celebrating the spirit of collaboration for good governance.

