CAG report red-flags incomplete work on 397 projects

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Jammu, April 1

As many as 397 public welfare projects in J&K remained incomplete despite incurring an expenditure of over Rs 1,000 crore over the past decade till the end of financial year 2021-22, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has said.

As many as 378 of these projects were taken up by different government departments between 2019 and 2022, the CAG said in its latest audit report on the Union Territory Finances for the year ended March 31, 2022. “…397 capital works having original estimated cost of Rs 1,518.66 crore were taken up. The Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Jammu, took up 61 projects, Jal Shakti (PHE) Department, Kashmir, 216 projects, Jal Shakti (PHE) Department, Jammu, 119 projects and Mechanical Engineering Department, Kashmir, took up one project, targeted to be completed from 2012-13 to 2014-15 and 2017-18 to 2021-22. These were incomplete at the end of 2021-22,” the CAG stated.

It said the cumulative expenditure of Rs 1,095.52 crore incurred on these incomplete works got blocked. Giving the breakup, the report said one project was sanctioned in 2012-13, two in 2013-14, nine in 2014-15, two in 2017-18, five in 2018-19, 85 in 2019-20, 203 in 2020-21 and 90 in 2021-22 at a cumulative cost of Rs 1,518.66 crore.

The CAG also pulled up the government for poor recovery of loans in the UT. “During 2021-22, the UT disbursed loans and advances of Rs 73.77 crore and recovered loans and advances amounting to Rs 1.03 crore. Out of total loans disbursed during 2021-22 loans amounting to Rs 40 crore was disbursed to J&K Road Transport Corporation Limited (JKRTC) which already had outstanding loans of Rs 439.23 crore ending March 31, 2021, (Rs 383.73 crore received from erstwhile state and Rs 55.50 crore from the UT of J&K),” the report said.

It said as per last audited accounts for the year 2018-19, the JKRTC booked losses of Rs 117.62 crore. — PTI

Tax revenue increases by 31%

  • J&K’s tax revenue touched Rs 11,707.28 crore in 2021-22 compared to previous Rs 8,876.99 crore, marking 31.88% increase, the CAG stated.
  • State Excise, SGST and taxes on sales and trade showed the hike of 32.31%, 32.13% and 27.46%, respectively, the agency mentioned.

