 Jammu and Kashmir: Can't equate internal sovereignty with autonomy, Centre tells Supreme Court : The Tribune India

  • J & K
  • Jammu and Kashmir: Can't equate internal sovereignty with autonomy, Centre tells Supreme Court

Jammu and Kashmir: Can't equate internal sovereignty with autonomy, Centre tells Supreme Court

Jammu and Kashmir: Can't equate internal sovereignty with autonomy, Centre tells Supreme Court

File photo



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, August 24

The Centre on Thursday contested petitioners’ argument that Jammu and Kashmir ceded only external sovereignty on signing of the Instrument of Accession in October 1947 and that internal sovereignty remained with the erstwhile state.

“The petitioners are confusing internal sovereignty with autonomy. External sovereignty, no one can dispute lies with the Union of India… Internal sovereignty would mean autonomy of federal units. This autonomy is there with every state,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a five-judge Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

The Solicitor General’s submission came after the CJI said the Centre will have to deal with the petitioners’ arguments that Jammu and Kashmir gave up its external sovereignty on accession to India but it didn’t surrender its internal sovereignty.

Noting that the princely states were making their own constitutions, Mehta said when more and more Princely States started acceding; they started participating in framing of the Indian Constitution.

Once the Indian Constitution came everything started getting subsumed, Mehta emphasised and said, “Article 1 came… and when the First Schedule (of the Constitution) came, the only sovereign that remained was 'we the people of India’.”

Article 1 says, “India, that is Bharat, shall be a Union of States” and “The States and the territories thereof shall be as specified in the First Schedule.” It further says, “The territory of India shall comprise— (a) the territories of the States; (b) the Union territories specified in the First Schedule; and (c) such other territories as may be acquired.

Earlier, commencing arguments on behalf of the Centre on the 10th day of hearing on petitions challenging nullification of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories, Attorney General R Venkataramani told the Bench that a balanced view of things needed to be taken.

Venkataramani said it should not be a case of losing the nation and preserving the Constitution. Noting that as a general law life and limb must be protected, he said, “A limb can be amputated to save a life but a life is never given to save a limb.”

“Mr AG, we cannot postulate a situation where the ends justify the means… Means should also be consistent with the ends,” the CJI told Venkataramani.

“No deviation has taken place with regard to this presidential proclamation. To say that a fraud has been committed on the constitution is incorrect,” the Attorney General responded to the Bench – which also included Justice SK Kaul, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Justice BR Gavai and Justice Surya Kant.

Mehta took the Bench through the history of accession of Jammu and Kashmir in detail. He said “The moment Jinnah heard that India has accepted J&K's accession, Jinnah invited Nehru to Lahore to discuss the problem… Mountbatten was eager to accept the invitation and Nehru was inclined to agree with Mountbatten. But Sardar Patel was strongly opposed to the proposition on the ground that Pakistan was the aggressor and India ought not to follow the policy of appeasing the aggressor.

“Nehru was running a high fever. It was decided that Mountbatten should go alone,” Mehta told the Bench, quoting from VP Menon’s book.

“High fever also seems to be an act of diplomacy,” the senior counsel Kapil Sibal quipped. “It was a diplomatic illness and was necessary at the time,” Mehta replied.

He said, “Nehru, in his capacity as the Vice President of the Interim Government, which included both present day India and Pakistan, clearly said that independent India would not accept the divine right of kings.”

We the people

Once the Indian Constitution came everything started getting subsumed, Mehta emphasised and said, “Article 1 came… and when the First Schedule (of the Constitution) came, the only sovereign that remained was ‘we the people of India’.”

#DY Chandrachud #Jammu #Kashmir #Supreme Court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu; terrifying video shows several houses collapsing

2
Nation

'India took a walk on moon': Rover Pragyan marks successful next stage; rolls out of Chandrayaan-3 lander

3
Punjab

ED raids premises of former Punjab Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, close aides

4
Himachal

Himachal rains: No food, no water; hundreds of people stranded as traffic jam stretches 5-10 km on Chandigarh-Manali highway

5
World

India’s moon landing gets front-page coverage in Pakistan media despite chill in bilateral ties

6
Sports

World wrestling body suspends WFI for delaying elections; Indian wrestlers won't play under India flag at Worlds Championships

7
Punjab

Mohit Mohindra takes over as Punjab Youth Congress chief

8
Entertainment

Immigrating to a new country presented us with a world of challenges, says AP Dhillon

9
World

BRICS decides to admit 6 countries as new members of grouping; focuses on voices of Global South

10
Nation

'I salute all passengers of Chandrayaan-3': Rajasthan sports minister's bizarre remark; netizen asks 'yaatree vaapas laute ya nahin'

Don't Miss

View All
Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI
Punjab

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: ‘Vikram’ lander just an hour away from historic moon touchdown
Nation

Moonshot: Chandrayaan-3 sends first image of 'flat' landing site on lunar surface after historic touchdown

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission
Nation

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission

Singapore National University appoints British Professor Jasjit Singh to raise appreciation of Sikh way of life internationally
Diaspora

Singapore National University appoints British professor Jasjit Singh to internationally raise appreciation of Sikh way of life

Punjab on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases
Punjab

Punjab put on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases

Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday
Punjab

Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday

Top News

Rover Pragyan rolls out of lander, starts looking for moon’s secrets

Chandrayaan-3: Rover Pragyan rolls out of Vikram lander, starts looking for moon's secrets

India’s frugal moon mission stuns world

Chandrayaan-3: India's frugal moon mission stuns world

Pak media gives wide coverage; ex-minister calls it ‘great m...

Modi, Xi agree on more efforts for LAC pullback

PM Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping agree on more efforts for LAC pullback

On BRICS sidelines, bring up delay in border resolution

BRICS to welcome 6 more members

BRICS to welcome 6 more members

Argentina, Egypt, Iran, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia will joi...

Arms used by 4 Moosewala shooters yet to be recovered

Arms used by 4 Sidhu Moosewala shooters yet to be recovered

Gangster Sachin’s extradition from Azerbaijan of little help


Cities

View All

Flooded border villages pose challenge to BSF

Flooded border villages pose challenge to BSF

Monsoon fury: Little relief, Tarn Taran in deep waters

Monsoon fury: Double whammy for Punjab's paddy farmers

Dengue count reaches 205, Chikungunya 150 in Amritsar district

Commuters get respite from toll tax as farmers protest

Outside vehicles: Chandigarh MC likely to roll back double parking fee

Outside vehicles: Chandigarh MC likely to roll back double parking fee

Drug racket run from Nabha jail busted

Former Punjab Dy CM’s son accused of assaulting university student

11 challaned in Chandigarh after viral video

PU POLLS: Day after tiff, student groups say bar outsiders on campus

250 school buses in Gurugram found ‘unsafe’, served notice

250 school buses in Gurugram found ‘unsafe’, served notice

Cyber fraudsters dupe Faridabad resident of Rs 39 lakh, arrested

Under-construction building collapses, 2 dead

Minister: Nation needs to work on good edu facilities

‘Huge quantity’ of drugs seized from Nigerian

Man seeks justice for sons

Man seeks justice for sons

Tortured in Oman since April, Kapurthala woman rescued

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

AAP MLA appears in court

Monsoon fury: Houses develop cracks in Mukerian, pose threat to villagers' lives

Floods hit paddy on 6K hectares, plants on 4,725 hectares recover

Floods hit paddy on 6K hectares, plants on 4,725 hectares recover

8 held two bank employees captive, extorted money

ward watch: Residents struggle amid poor civic amenities in Sherpur, nearby areas

Row erupts over conversion of city buses as ‘mobile café, clinic’

Three planning to commit dacoity at factory held

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Patiala: 35K MT of freshly collected waste piles up at new dump

Patiala MC gets Rs 18.84 cr for road works

Patiala: Students made aware of job opportunities in IT

Pbi varsity to issue books via software