Can’t play with lives: SC to J&K on waste mgmt

New Delhi, October 19

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rapped the J&K administration over unscientific dumping and disposal of solid waste, saying it couldn’t play with the lives of the people. A Bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and CT Ravikumar dismissed a plea by the civic body of Bandipora against imposition of environmental compensation of Rs 64.21 lakh for unscientific dumping and disposal of solid waste.

“Is it the way you deal with matters? Is it the consciousness of your state? You cannot play with the lives of the people. Deposit the fine,” the Bench said while dismissing the plea filed by the civic body.

The lawyer appearing for the civic body submitted that the fine was levied despite the new dumping ground being ready. He submitted that the municipal council had taken remedial action for scientific management of solid waste. The top court was hearing a plea filed by Chief Executive Officer, Municipal Council, Bandipora, against an order of the National Green Tribunal which refused to quash levy of the environmental compensation levied by the UT State Pollution Control Committee.

The pollution control committee had found that the solid waste was being continuously dumped at Zalwan Nassu site in close proximity of the district headquarters and on the catchment of Wullar lake near Zalwan Nallah in a haphazard and unscientific manner by the municipal committee. — PTI

Plea dismissed

The apex court dismissed plea of the Bandipora civic body against Rs 64.21 lakh fine imposed for unscientific dumping of solid waste.