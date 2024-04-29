CAPF deployment begins for Phase 3 Lok Sabha poll

Srinagar, April 28
The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) arrived today in the south Kashmir district of Anantnag to undertake crucial election duties.
SSP GV Sundeep Chakravarthy and CAPF Nodal Officer and CO 40 Bn CRPF, RP Meena, welcomed the CAPF contingents at various locations across the district. The police said: “The Anantnag police have assured full cooperation and coordination with the CAPF forces to facilitate their duties and enable peaceful voting.” The Rajouri-Anantnag constituency is slated for polls on May 7.
