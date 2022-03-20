CAPFs have 'decisive control' of anti-terror ops, says Amit Shah

Jammu, March 19

The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) had taken “decisive control” of the fight against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in J&K, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday and asserted that abrogation of Article 370 had resulted in inclusive development. At the 83rd Raising Day parade of the CRPF, Shah lauded the efforts of the local administration in its crusade against corruption and taking developmental activities to new heights.

The CRPF conducted its Raising Day parade outside its Delhi headquarters for the first time as Shah took salute at the march past in Jammu.

The abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019 resulted in inclusive development of all sections of society, including the deprived. Democracy has also been successfully taken to the village level, he said.

According to Shah, “Today, over 30,000 people are elected members of panchayats. There is panch and sarpanch in every village and they are guiding the developmental activities in their villages. Tehsil and district panchayats were formed and the Modi-led government has been successful in taking the Panchayati Raj system to the ground level.” “Dalits, backward classes, women and pahari-speaking people were deprived of benefits of development in the past but under new laws everyone is getting benefited,” Shah said.

The Home Minister said the biggest work done in J&K was that the CAPFs had taken “decisive control” of the fight against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and in the next few years, “I am sure that we will be able to restore peace. If it happens, the credit will go to CRPF jawans.”

The CAPFs comprise BSF, ITBP, CISF, SSB, etc.

On Friday, Amit Shah handed over appointment orders to the kin of four policemen who lost their lives in separate terrorist attacks in the Valley. The beneficiaries are Pooja Devi (panchayat secretary, Ifra Yaqoob (orderly-cum-chowkidar), Aabid Bashir and Mohsin Mushtaq (followers in police). — PTI

