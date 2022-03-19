CAPFs have ‘decisive control’ of fight against terror in J-K: Amit Shah

Says abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019 has resulted in inclusive development of all sections of society

CAPFs have ‘decisive control’ of fight against terror in J-K: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the 83rd CRPF day parade at the Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu on March 19, 2022. — PTI

PTI

Jammu, March 19

The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have taken “decisive control” of the fight against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday and asserted that abrogation of Article 370 has resulted in inclusive development.

He also lauded the efforts of the local administration in its crusade against corruption and taking developmental activities to new heights in the Union Territory.

The abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019 resulted in inclusive development of all sections of society, including the deprived. Democracy has also been successfully taken to the village level, he said.

The article, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, was revoked by the Centre on August 5, 2019, and the state was bifurcated into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Addressing the 83rd raising day parade of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) here, Shah said after Narendra Modi became prime minister, Jammu and Kashmir has seen a sea of changes as democracy was strengthened and taken to the village level.

“Today, over 30,000 people are elected members of panchayats. There is panch and sarpanch in every village and they are guiding the developmental activities in their villages. Tehsil and district panchayats were formed and the Modi-led government has been successful in taking the Panchayati Raj system to the ground level,” the Union home minister said.

He said the abrogation of Article 370 paved the way for inclusive development of all sections of society.

“Dalits, backward classes, women and pahari-speaking people were deprived of benefits of development in the past but under new laws which were implemented in J&K (after August 2019), everyone is getting benefited,” Shah said.

The home minister said the biggest work done in Jammu and Kashmir is that the CAPFs have taken “decisive control” of the fight against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and in the next few years, “I am sure that we will be able to restore peace (in J&K and in naxal and extremism affected areas of the country, including in the northeast), and if it happens, the credit will go to CRPF jawans.”

The Border Security Force, the Indo-Tibetian Border Police, the Central Reserve Police Force, the Central Industrial Security Force, the Sashastra Seema Bal are among the CAPFs. Of them, the CRPF is the country largest paramilitary force.

Praising the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha-led Jammu and Kashmir administration, he said it was successful in bringing industrial investment worth Rs 33,000 crore on the ground, implementing all components of the Prime Ministers Development Package and launching a crusade against corruption by taking action against officials and also improving the system.

He also hailed the administration for achieving 100 per cent saturation in various projects including ‘Har Ghar Nal Ka Jal’ and ‘Har Ghar Bijli’ and said the roads constructed over the past five years to provide connectivity to villages and laying of new highways have set a new record.

Seven new medical colleges, two All India Institute of Medical sciences, 21 water supply schemes and above all the impartiality in every sphere are some of the achievements of the government, he said while congratulating Sinha and his administration.

