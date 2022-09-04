Captured Pak terrorist dies

Our Correspondent

Jammu, September 3

A terrorist from Pakistan, Tabarak Hussain, who received a bullet injury and was captured by the Army while trying to cross the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri on August 21, died on Saturday evening.

Hussain was trying to cut the border fence along with a group of terrorists when he was noticed by Army personnel and shot at. Two terrorists managed to flee.

Hussain was under treatment at the 150 General Hospital of the Army in border district of Rajouri. A lifesaving surgery was carried out on him. Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand, Public Relations Officer of the Army in Jammu, confirmed the report of Hussain’s death.

While the exact cause of death of Hussain was not known, reports suggested that he suffered a cardiac arrest.

Hussain had told the Army that a Pakistan Army Colonel, Yunus Chaudhry, had paid him Rs 30,000 in Pakistan currency and sent him for the attack. Interestingly, Hussain was also arrested in 2016 while crossing the border and later released after a jail term.