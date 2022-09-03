Captured Pak terrorist, who was paid Rs 30k to attack Indian post, dies while under treatment in Rajouri

Our Correspondent

Jammu, September 3

A Pakistani terrorist, Tabarak Hussain, who was captured by Indian Army along Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera of Rajouri on August 21 after being hit by bullets died on Saturday.

Hussain (32) was trying to cut the border fence along with a group of terrorists when he was noticed by soldiers and shot at. Two terrorists managed to flee.

Hussain was under treatment at 150 General Hospital of the Army in the border district of Rajouri. A lifesaving surgery was carried out on him.

Lt Col Devender Anand Army PRO, Jammu, confirmed the death of Hussain.

While the exact cause of death of Hussain was not known, reports suggested that he suffered a cardiac arrest during treatment that led to his death.

Hussain had told Army that a Pakistani Army Colonel Yunus Chaudhry had paid him Rs 30,000 in Pakistan currency and sent him for the attack. Interestingly Hussain was also arrested in 2016 while crossing border but was later released on humanitarian grounds.