Car crash leaves driver hurt in Qazigund-Banihal tunnel

Jammu: A car crashed inside the Qazigund-Banihal tunnel on Tuesday, leaving its driver injured. "The car hit an exhaust fan inside the tunnel. The driver, Roshan Lal, was referred to the Government Medical College Hospital in Anantnag by doctors at sub-district hospital Banihal. IANS
Panthachowk transit camp's capacity raised for pilgrims
Srinagar: Authorities here on Tuesday decided to increase the holding capacity at the Panthachowk transit camp for Amarnath pilgrims to 6,000 ahead of this year's pilgrimage. Srinagar DC Mohammad Aijaz Asad visited the camp to review the progress of work undertaken to augment the accommodation. PTI
Proud of armed forces: L-G
Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said India was proud of its armed forces. “God should give good sense to those questioning surgical strikes inside Pakistan after the Pulwama terror attack,” he said.
