Car falls into gorge, 2 Jammu University students killed

Banihal/Jammu, September 19
Two Jammu University students died and as many were injured on Monday when their car rolled down a deep gorge after being hit allegedly by a truck on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district, officials said.
They were identified as Esetan Dolma and Rigzen Lamu, residents of Ladakh. Paranav Bandral (24) and Harman Anand (23) were injured, the police said.
Pardeep Kumar Sen, Deputy Superintendent of Police, said the car was going towards Jammu. The injured are being treated at a Batote hospital, he added.
