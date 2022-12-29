Cars fall into deep gorges in Jammu-Kashmir, 3 killed

Banihal/Jammu, December 29
Three persons were killed on Thursday in two sperate incidents of vehicles skidding off the road and falling into deep gorges in Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
Manjeet Singh, 32, and his cousin Gurbaksh Singh, 27, were killed when their car rolled down into a 350-foot gorge near Hamosan village in Reasi district's Chasana area at around 6.30 am, a police official said.
He said their bodies have been retrieved and after completion of legal formalities, will be handed over to their families for last rites.
In the other accident in Ramban district, police said a cab fell into a deep gorge near Kela Morh along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway at around 7.15 am.
The cab's driver Mudassir Ahmad Langno, 37, a resident of Srinagar's Dalgate area, died in the accident. He was going to Jammu, the official said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India makes negative Covid report mandatory for flyers from China, 5 other places from January 1
They will have to upload the negative covid reports from RT-...
CBSE announces Class 10, Class 12 board exam dates
Class 12 exams to be held from February 15 to April 5 and Cl...
Drugs Control Organisation initiates probe in cough syrup-related deaths in Uzbekistan
Samples of allegedly contaminated cough syrups taken and sen...
Not invited to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra; Congress, BJP are same: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav
RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary also unlikely to take part in the...
IAF successfully test-fires extended-range version of BrahMos air-launched missile
Missile achieves desired mission objectives in Bay of Bengal...