Case of mistaken identity: Cook killed in BSF firing along border

Samba/Jammu, June 8

In a case of mistaken identity, a 26-year-old man was killed when the Border Security Force (BSF) troops opened fire on observing suspicious movement near a forward post along the International Border (IB) in Samba, an official said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Vasudeva, a resident of Akhnoor area in Jammu. He was working as a cook with a company engaged in construction work in the border area, the official added.

“An untoward incident took place at border outpost Regal late Friday night when BSF personnel, as per preliminary investigation, observed some suspicious movement. On being challenged, the individual apparently got frightened and started running away, following which the troops opened fire,” Samba Additional Superintendent of Police Surinder Choudhary said.

He added that the victim was critically injured and was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries. “The police have taken cognisance of the incident and further investigation is on,” the officer said, adding the body of the deceased was handed over to his family after completion of all formalities, including post-mortem, this morning.

According to Vasudeva’s colleagues, the incident took place when he had gone out of his rented accommodation to relieve himself. Senior BSF and police officers visited the scene immediately after the incident, an official said.

Samba Additional Deputy Commissioner Suresh Kumar Sharma said an ex-gratia relief of Rs 5 lakh — Rs 4 lakh from the company and Rs 1 lakh from district administration — had been given to the relatives of the deceased.

The labour commission had also been informed and they would calculate how much compensation should be given to the family of the deceased, he said, adding that one of the family members would be appointed as a special police officer (SPO). He said the circumstances leading to his death were a matter of investigation and the police had already started a probe. Earlier, Medical Officer K Jandyal said the patient reached the hospital at 11 pm with his vitals not responding. Every effort was made to revive him but he could not be saved, she said.

