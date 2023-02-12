CBI arrests official for accepting bribe

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 11

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today said it had caught a government official red-handed while taking bribe in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir. Identifying the accused as Gopal Raj Sharma, Junior Assistant, District Industries Centre (DIC), officials said a trap was laid to arrest him after receiving a complaint.

The complainant had stated that Sharma had been demanding Rs 20,000 as bribe for issuance of a no objection certificate (NOC) to avail subsidy in respect of a loan, officials said. “It was alleged that the complainant had taken loan of Rs 10 lakh from SBI, Samba, under Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), sponsored by the DIC, Samba. To avail subsidy in respect of the loan, the complainant needed an NOC from the DIC but the official demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000. Later, the bribe was negotiated at Rs 15,000.”

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 15,000 from the complainant, he said, adding that searches were being conducted on the premises of the accused.

The accused would be produced before the Special Judge, CBI, Jammu.

Took Rs 15,000

