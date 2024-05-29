CBI arrests revenue official for accepting bribe in Ramban

Jammu, May 28
The CBI has arrested a revenue official for allegedly accepting bribe of Rs 18,000 from a person for processing his application for land settlement in Ramban district.
Mohd Ishaq Bhat, who was posted as Office Qanoongo in Banihal Tehsildar’s office, was arrested on Monday after he was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe money from the complainant, the CBI said in a statement here. Searches were conducted at residential and official premises of the accused which also led to recovery of over Rs 3.71 lakh and other documents, it said.
A case was registered by CBI against the accused on allegations that he was demanding a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant for processing his application for land settlement. After negotiation, the accused agreed to accept the bribe amount of Rs 18,000 from the complainant, the agency said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 killed in road accident involving convoy of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son in UP’s Gonda
The injured child has been admitted to hospital, while the d...
Supreme Court Registry refuses to list Arvind Kejriwal's plea for extension of interim bail
The top court’s Registry terms Kejriwal’s application for ex...
Prajwal Revanna books flight from Munich, likely to reach Bengaluru on Friday midnight
The 33-year-old grandson of JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda is exp...
Enforcement Directorate raids illegal mining sites in Punjab; seizes Rs 3.5 crore in cash
A total of 13 premises in Rupnagar district are being search...
BMW with Himachal Pradesh registration number hits bike in Punjab's Zirakpur, 1 dead
The airbags of the car were deployed after the impact, while...