CBI arrests revenue official for accepting bribe in Ramban

PTI

Jammu, May 28

The CBI has arrested a revenue official for allegedly accepting bribe of Rs 18,000 from a person for processing his application for land settlement in Ramban district.

Mohd Ishaq Bhat, who was posted as Office Qanoongo in Banihal Tehsildar’s office, was arrested on Monday after he was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe money from the complainant, the CBI said in a statement here. Searches were conducted at residential and official premises of the accused which also led to recovery of over Rs 3.71 lakh and other documents, it said.

A case was registered by CBI against the accused on allegations that he was demanding a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant for processing his application for land settlement. After negotiation, the accused agreed to accept the bribe amount of Rs 18,000 from the complainant, the agency said.

