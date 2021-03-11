CBI arrests revenue official for bribery

New Delhi, August 13
The anti-graft probe agency, CBI, today said it had arrested a girdawar (revenue official equivalent to kanungo) of Miran Sahib in Jammu district for taking a bribe of Rs 25,000. The CBI, in a statement, said, “A case was registered on a complaint against the accused on the allegations of demanding bribe.”
The complainant alleged the accused (Ajay Kumar) demanded Rs 50,000 as bribe for issuing fard in respect of a piece of land owned by the complainant. The bribe amount was to be paid in two installments of Rs 25,000 each, the CBI said.
“The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 25,000 from the complainant. Rs 2 lakh in cash has been seized during a search,” the agency said.
Rs 2 lakh seized
Land revenue staff member allegedly caught taking Rs 25,000 from a person for issuing fard (land record document). The CBI laid a trap and caught him red-handed. Rs 2 lakh in cash has been seized during a search.
