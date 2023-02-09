CBI arrests two for taking bribe

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 8

The CBI today arrested a chief accounts officer of the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation ( JKTDC) and a lecturer of Government Polytechnic College, Jammu, for allegedly taking Rs 2.3 lakh as bribe.

Officials said Sajad Ahmed, Chief Accounts Officer, JKTDC, had allegedly demanded bribe, routed through Shokat Ali (lecturer), for clearing bills of a businessman. The CBI arrested the accused while taking bribe.