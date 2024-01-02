CBI chargesheets 15 over irregularities in JE exam

Tribune News Service

Jammu, January 1

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against 15 accused, including the then Assistant Sub-Inspector of the J&K Police, the then Head Constable of CRPF, the then Sepoy of the Army, teacher and several others in an ongoing investigation into the irregularities in written examination of JE (Civil), Jal Shakti Department, J&K Government.

“The CBI had registered a case on January 9, 2023, on the request from the J&K Government regarding irregularities in written examination of Junior Engineer (Civil), Jal Shakti Department conducted by J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB)” an official spokesperson said.

The official said it was found during the investigation that some individuals entered into a conspiracy with other accused. In pursuance to the conspiracy, an employee of the printing press, allegedly stole the question paper of JE (Civil) examination and handed it over to one of the accused, who then contacted other accused to arrange or solicit candidates for the sale of leaked question paper. It was further alleged that the candidates were taken to Panchkula and provided leaked question papers in lieu of money.

The investigation was spread across several states involving analysis of voluminous technical data, bank accounts, toll data and examination of more than 100 witnesses. After investigation, a chargesheet was filed against the accused.

