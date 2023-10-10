CBI files six chargesheets over illegal constructions

Our Correspondent

Jammu, October 9

The CBI has filed six separate chargesheets in connection with a case pertaining to large-scale illegal constructions, facilitated reportedly by government officials, including two former chief executive officers (CEOs) of the Panitop Development Authority (PDA) in Udhampur district.

The CBI also filed charge-sheets against 2 Khilaf Warzi inspectors of the PDA and owners of certain hotels before a court in Jammu in an on-going investigation.

A CBI official said the case was registered against eight then then public servants, including then CEOs of PDA, and others including owners, proprietors of hotels, resorts and guest houses over illegal constructions and encroachments.

The official further informed that a preliminary inquiry was earlier conducted on the directions of High Court of J&K and ladakh. It was alleged that the public servants having jurisdiction over land in Patnitop, in conspiracy with owners of the hotels and guest houses, had failed to protect the interest of government and allowed illegal construction on the land earmarked for agriculture, parking and residential areas in violation of the PDA’s master plan.

“Searches were earlier conducted at various locations, including Jammu, Udhampur and Kathua districts at the offices and residential premises of the accused, which led to recovery of incriminating documents, huge investment in fixed deposits and immovable properties,” the official informed.

Investigation revealed that accused public servants did not take steps to remove illegal constructions in conspiracy with other accused. After investigation, a chargesheet was filed on October 7 and rest five on October 9.

