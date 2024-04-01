CBI quizzes family of man lured into Russian Army

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, March 31

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has questioned the family members of a Kashmiri man who got caught up in the Russia-Ukraine conflict after being lured for a guard’s job. The agency is investigating the case after filing a case against 19 persons and visa consultancy firms suspected of exploiting Indian youth.

Sajad Ahmed Kumar, elder brother of Azad Yousuf Kumar, said that the CBI asked him about his brother’s situation and requested his presence at their New Delhi office. However, due to financial constraints, he couldn’t travel to Delhi.

Applied for guard’s job Azad Yousuf Kumar (31) from Poshwan Awantipora in Kashmir applied for a job through ads on a Mumbai-based YouTube channel, expecting to guard a private building in Russia

Instead, Azad was forced into military service and deployed to fight against the Ukrainian army

Azad Yousuf Kumar (31) from Poshwan Awantipora in Kashmir was among those who fell prey to a job offer promising work in Russia. He applied for a job through ads on a Mumbai-based YouTube channel, expecting to guard a private building in Russia. Instead, he was forced into military service and deployed to fight against the Ukrainian army. Similarly, Zahoor Ahmad Sheikh from Hajinar Tangdar Kupwara found himself in a similar situation after being deceived into going to Russia.

Azad had left for Dubai on December 14 last year, but is currently stuck at the Ukraine border. Sajad said Azad spoke to them recently, expressing the danger he’s facing. He said his brother was compelled to sign a contract in Russian, leading him to end up at the Russia-Ukraine border and eventually sent to the frontline with other Indians.

Sajad said that Azad manages to call the family for a few minutes in the evening. Despite efforts by India to engage with the Russian Government and provide necessary documentation, there has been little progress in securing their return.

