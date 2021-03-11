CBI raids eight locations in J&K Bank case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 10

The CBI today carried out searches at multiple locations in the country in a case related to purchasing office of approximately 65,000 sq ft area by J&K Bank in Mumbai in 2010. Eight locations were searched in Jammu, Srinagar and Mumbai, including premises of then J&K Bank chairman Haseeb Drabu.

Incriminating documents, articles and electronic evidences, several bank account details and bank locker keys have been recovered during searches, CBI spokesperson RC Joshi said.

Officials had purchased Akruti Gold Building for around Rs 180 crore ignoring the lowest bid offered, allegedly causing a loss of over Rs 100 crore to the bank.