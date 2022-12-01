CBI searches 14 places as 20 booked for recruitment scam

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 30

The CBI has registered an FIR against 20 persons in connection with a case related to manipulation of accounts assistant exam, conducted by the J&K Services Selection Board. It conducted raids at 14 locations in Jammu and Samba, officials said on Wednesday.

Those booked include Neelam Khajuria, former member of the J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB), section officer Anju Raina and Karnail Singh, who was then medical officer of the BSF Frontier headquarters and also an accused in the J&K police sub-inspector recruitment scam.

The examination for recruiting accounts assistants for the Department of Finance of the UT administration was conducted on March 6 and its results were published on April 21.

The results showed that a high percentage of selected candidates were from the districts of Jammu, Kathua and Reasi, leading to allegations of paper leak and other irregularities.

A CBI spokesperson stated in an official statement, “There were allegations regarding malpractices in the examination and the government of J&K constituted an inquiry committee to look into the same. The report of the committee revealed the alleged conspiracy amongst JKSSB officials, a private company based in Bengaluru, beneficiary candidates and others causing gross irregularities in the conduct of the said examination.”

It was also alleged that the JKSSB violated rules in assigning the task of setting question paper to the Bengaluru-based private company.

The accused

Karnail Singh is among the accused in the sub-inspector recruitment scam as well.

Bail plea rejected