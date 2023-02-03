CBI searches 37 locations in J-K over irregularities in finance dept recruitment exam

PTI

New Delhi, February 3

The CBI on Friday conducted searches at 37 locations in six districts of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the alleged irregularities in the recruitment exam of accounts assistants in the finance department held on March 6 last year, officials said.

CBI sleuths swooped down on the premises of middlemen and other accused at 30 locations in Jammu in RS Pura, Karan Bagh and several other areas on Friday morning, they said, adding that the operation was conducted in other districts, including Udhampur, Rajouri, Reasi and Doda.

The premises of several touts who helped candidates in the selection process were searched during the operation, officials said.

The CBI registered a case in November last year over alleged irregularities in the examination conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB), officials said.

It has booked 20 people in the case.

The examination was conducted by the board on March 6, 2022, and its results were published on April 21 that year.

The results showed a high percentage of the selected candidates were from the districts of Jammu, Kathua and Reasi, leading to allegations of paper leak and other irregularities, officials said.