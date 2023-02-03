CBI searches 37 locations in J-K over irregularities in finance dept recruitment exam

New Delhi, February 3
The CBI on Friday conducted searches at 37 locations in six districts of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the alleged irregularities in the recruitment exam of accounts assistants in the finance department held on March 6 last year, officials said.
CBI sleuths swooped down on the premises of middlemen and other accused at 30 locations in Jammu in RS Pura, Karan Bagh and several other areas on Friday morning, they said, adding that the operation was conducted in other districts, including Udhampur, Rajouri, Reasi and Doda.
The premises of several touts who helped candidates in the selection process were searched during the operation, officials said.
The CBI registered a case in November last year over alleged irregularities in the examination conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB), officials said.
It has booked 20 people in the case.
The examination was conducted by the board on March 6, 2022, and its results were published on April 21 that year.
The results showed a high percentage of the selected candidates were from the districts of Jammu, Kathua and Reasi, leading to allegations of paper leak and other irregularities, officials said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SBI’s overall exposure to Adani Group at Rs 27,000 crore, says Chairman
Stressed that SBI has not given any loans against shares to ...
Parliament adjourned for the day following Opposition protests over Adani issue
The Chair in both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha disallows th...
New appointments of Supreme Court judges to be notified soon, A-G tells top court
Taking exception to the Centre sitting over the Collegium's ...
Punjab government imposes 90 paise per litre cess on petrol, diesel
Cabinet gives nod to the much-awaited Industrial Policy; aim...
Supreme Court directs govt to produce original records on blocking BBC documentary on Gujarat riots
A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and MM Sundresh issues not...