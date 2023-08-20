 CBI seeks cancellation of JKLF terrorist Rafiq Pahloo’s bail : The Tribune India

  J & K
The CBI on Saturday moved a court here seeking the cancellation of bail to Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) terrorist Rafiq Pahloo in connection with the murders of Indian Air Force officers in 1990 and the abduction of Rubaiya Sayeed in 1989. - File photo



PTI

Jammu, August 19

The CBI on Saturday moved a court here seeking the cancellation of bail to Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) terrorist Rafiq Pahloo in connection with the murders of Indian Air Force officers in 1990 and the abduction of Rubaiya Sayeed in 1989. Both the terror-related cases came up for hearing in the special TADA court on Saturday, Senior Additional Advocate General and chief prosecutor of CBI Monika Kohli said.

‘Violation’ of bail rules

  • According to the CBI’s plea, Rafiq Pahloo violated the conditions of the bail by indulging in separatist activities.
  • He is an accused in the murders of Air Force officers in 1990 and the abduction of Rubaiya Sayeed in 1989.

Pahloo has got the bail but was arrested in Srinagar recently along with several others for trying to revive separatist activities. JKLF chief Yasin Malik, also an accused in the killing and the kidnapping cases, could not attend the proceedings through videoconferencing facility due to some “technical glitch”.

Malik has been lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail since April 2019 when he was arrested by the NIA in a terror funding case. Pahloo, alias Nanaji, was among 10 terrorists arrested in July from a hotel in a case related to the conspiracy of reviving the banned JKLF and separatist amalgam Hurriyat Conference in the Valley.

He is presently lodged in Srinagar’s Central Jail on judicial remand. As the proceedings in both the cases started on Saturday, Kohli said, the CBI moved an application for the cancellation of Pahloo’s bail in the two cases, informing the special TADA court that he had violated the conditions of the bail by indulging in separatist activities. The court directed the Superintendent of Central Jail to produce Pahloo on the next date of hearing through the virtual mode and it is most likely that his bail in both the cases will be cancelled, she said.

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #Indian Air Force #Jammu #Kashmir

View All
