CBI summons former J-K governor Satya Pal Malik to answer queries related to insurance 'scam'

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 21

The CBI has served notice to former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik to appear before it for further examination and answering questions related to an alleged insurance 'scam' case in the Union Territory, said officials. He has been asked to come to the agency headquarters here on April 28.

Reacting to the development, Malik said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has asked for his presence at the agency's Akbar Road guesthouse here for "certain clarifications".

"They want certain clarifications for which they want my presence. I am going to Rajasthan so I have given them dates from April 27 to 29 when I am available," Malik said.

The CBI had examined him in connection with the alleged scam last year.

In April last year, the CBI lodged two FIRs over corruption allegations levelled by Malik in the awarding of contracts for a group medical insurance scheme for government employees and civil work worth Rs 2,200 crore related to the Kiru hydroelectric power project in Jammu and Kashmir. (With Agency inputs)

