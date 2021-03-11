CBI summons Rubaiya Sayeed in case related to her abduction

This is the first time that Rubaiya Sayeed has been asked to appear in the case

Rubaiya Sayeed. File photo

PTI

Jammu, May 27

A CBI court here has issued summons to Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed, to appear before it on July 15 in a case related to her abduction in 1989, officials said on Friday.

This is the first time that Rubaiya Sayeed has been asked to appear in the case. She had been freed after five terrorists were released in exchange.

Rubaiya Sayeed, who stays in Tamil Nadu, is listed as a prosecution witness by the CBI which took over the investigation into the case in early 1990.

Yasin Malik, chief of the banned JKLF who has recently been sentenced to life imprisonment in a terror funding case, is an accused in the Rubaiya Sayeed abduction case.

