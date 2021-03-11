CBI summons Rubaiya Sayeed in case related to her abduction

Jammu, May 27
A CBI court here has issued summons to Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed, to appear before it on July 15 in a case related to her abduction in 1989, officials said on Friday.
This is the first time that Rubaiya Sayeed has been asked to appear in the case. She had been freed after five terrorists were released in exchange.
Rubaiya Sayeed, who stays in Tamil Nadu, is listed as a prosecution witness by the CBI which took over the investigation into the case in early 1990.
Yasin Malik, chief of the banned JKLF who has recently been sentenced to life imprisonment in a terror funding case, is an accused in the Rubaiya Sayeed abduction case.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
7 soldiers killed as vehicle falls into Shyok river in Turtuk sector in Ladakh
All the 19 injured airlifted to Western Command Hospital, Ch...
Narcotics Control Bureau gives clean chit to Aryan Khan, 5 others in drugs-on-cruise case
Officials of the NCB, which filed its chargesheet in a Mumba...
Who is responsible for trauma Aryan suffered, asks NCP after NCB's clean chit to him
It says the then zonal director of the NCB, Sameer Wankhede,...
Om Prakash Chautala gets 4 years in disproportionate assets case
The court also imposes a fine of Rs 50 lakh on him
4 Lashkar-e-Toiba militants killed in 2 encounters in Kashmir
10 militants killed in 3 days