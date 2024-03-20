CCI flays eviction process of industrial units

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 19

The Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CCI), Jammu has expressed resentment over the move by the J&K administration to initiate eviction process against non-functional permanent registered industrial units.

In a statement, CCI has expressed concern and resentment over the Industries Department move against permanently registered industrial units for the leased out premises by SIDCO and SICOP, who are operating since last about five decades. “These were forced to suspend their production and close their units due to various reasons including withdrawal of market support as well as purchase preference and timely disbursement of already declared incentives, mainly turnover incentive, and also due to Covid, when all the activities were disturbed,” the CCI statement said.

CCI Jammu president Arun Gupta said the existing industry is under stress because of market dynamics and also change in the new product range. “The existing industry under substantial expansion by way of change in line of activity or additional line of activity is barred from all the incentives as it does not fall under the central incentive package or the J&K UT package”.

He alleged that instead of providing healing touch to the existing ailing industry the government is bent upon snatching the land from the sick and closed units, who mostly fall under micro and small sectors.

Gupta said the administration should come forward for the rescue of existing sick industry by restoring the incentives of market support, purchase preference and also provide in time the already declared incentives, mainly turnover incentives, and their problem shall be solved.

Gupta further said that before initiating the eviction process, the J&K administration should have taken all the stakeholders into confidence to resolve the issue.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu