CCTV cameras made mandatory for passenger vehicles in Doda district

  • J & K
Police official checks a bus in Doda. Tribune Photo



Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, November 18

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has imposed a mandate requiring the installation of CCTV cameras in all passenger vehicles, especially in matadors and buses, in response to the recent road accident that claimed the lives of at least 37 passengers and left 19 injured in Doda district. The move aims to enhance safety measures and monitor transportation activities closely.

Making roads safe

  • Directives issued to make it compulsory for every passenger vehicle to have essential information, including PCR and traffic toll-free numbers
  • Passenger vehicles to display driver and vehicle details, and the authorised speed limit for the respective road
  • DRSC to identify black spots with less than 100 metres of visibility and conduct a road safety audit

Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh, who also serves as the chairman of the District Road Safety Committee (DRSC) and Regional Transport Authority (RTA), held a meeting at the mini-conference hall of the DC office in Doda today to evaluate the traffic worthiness of road infrastructure, transportation facilities, and overall commuter safety within the district.

During the meeting, Singh issued directives to make it compulsory for every passenger vehicle to have essential information, including PCR and traffic toll-free numbers, driver and vehicle details, and the authorised speed limit for the respective road. Furthermore, Singh emphasised the installation of speed governors in all passenger vehicles to prevent reckless driving and overspeeding, contributing to a safer road environment.

At least 37 people were killed and 19 injured when a bus carrying passengers skidded off the road and rolled down into a 300-foot gorge in Doda district on Wednesday, officials said.

An audit of Advance Life Support (ALS) ambulances available in the district was also mandated to ensure prompt emergency response. The meeting addressed various concerns related to road safety, and crucial decisions were made to mitigate the risks associated with commuting.

Reviewing the implementation of the road safety plan and the Integrated Road Safety Database (iRAD) / Electronic Detailed Accident Report (e-DAR), Deputy Commissioner Singh expressed concern over the alarming statistics. Since July 2022, the district witnessed 257 accidents, resulting in 112 casualties. The recent bus accident at Assar claimed several lives, bringing attention to the urgency of improving road safety.

To proactively address potential hazards, the DRSC decided to identify black spots with less than 100 meters of visibility and conduct a road safety audit within 20 days. The installation of speed limit signboards, crush barriers with glow tape along roads, and the setup of small traffic booths, CCTV cameras, and Cats Eye equipment were emphasised to enhance safety measures.

Furthermore, the DC directed the Assistant Commissioner to identify first responders/ volunteers near black spots and provide them with basic training in rescue, CPR, and first aid through SDRF trainers. The Border Roads Organization (BRO), Public Works Department (PWD), and PMGSY authorities were instructed to ensure the readiness of snow-cutter machines and other logistics for the immediate opening of roads during the upcoming winter season.

Stringent measures, including checkpoints in sensitive areas to monitor overspeeding and overcrowding, were also mandated to ensure a comprehensive approach to road safety.

