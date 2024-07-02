CCTVs to be installed at all temples in Reasi district

Our Correspondent

Jammu, July 1

Three more persons have been detained in a case pertaining to vandalism of a Hindu temple in Reasi as pressure mounted on the Police Department after many social and religious organisations called for a shutdown in the district on Monday. 12 people were detained earlier in the case.

The authorities have now decided to install CCTV cameras at all Hindu temples to avoid any such incident in future. Reasi SSP Mohita Sharma told the media the administration had taken a decision to install CCTV cameras inside all the temples in the district to avoid such instances in the future and to deter the miscreants.

Normal life was hit as a shutdown was witnessed in Reasi with protest demonstrations against the district administration and the police demanding the arrest of the accused in the case immediately. She said that those involved in the crime would be booked under the Public Safety Act.

12 people were detained till Sunday by the Reasi police in the case and three more were picked for questioning on Monday.

The place of worship was found vandalised by a visitor in a village in the Dharmari area on Saturday evening, sparking tension and protests.

The police registered an FIR under relevant sections of law and formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) level officer to identify the accused.

Angry locals were seen burning tyres during the bandh call for which adequate police deployment was also made so that the situation did not turn violent. The district is sensitive as both, Hindu and Muslim, communities have a significant population here. A large number of agitated people also assembled at Zanana Park in the town and took out a march towards the nearby Thapa Chowk, demanding stern action against the culprits who committed the cowardly act. Reasi District Magistrate Vishesh Paul Mahajan visited the protest site and tried to pacify the protesters, assuring that stern action would be taken against the culprits.

He assured that such incidents would not be tolerated and the culprits would be identified and action would be taken against them.

Act of vandalism

15 persons detained in temple desecration case till now

A shutdown was observed in Reasi with protest demonstrations against the district administration

The district is sensitive as both Hindu and Muslim communities have a significant population

