CDS Gen Anil Chauhan celebrates Diwali with troops at LoC

Jammu, October 25
Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Anil Chauhan, who was on a visit to the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri to celebrate Diwali with troops, emphasised the need for “operational preparedness of the highest order”.
Accompanied by White Knight Corps Commander Lt Gen Manjinder Singh, the CDS visited forward posts in the Rajouri sector and celebrated Diwali with soldiers posted in forward areas.
The CDS also laid a wreath at Naman Sthal, the war memorial of the Naushera sector. Gen Anil Chauhan was briefed by field commanders on the current operational situation and security scenario along the LoC. He also reviewed the development of defence infrastructure and operational preparedness in the area.
The CDS exhorted the troops to carry forward the rich tradition, courage and valour of the Army. “The visit by the CDS on the occasion of Diwali acted as a great morale booster for the troops deployed on the frontlines in challenging conditions,” said an Army spokesperson.
