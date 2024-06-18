CDS visits Jammu, holds security review

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, June 17

After the recent spate of terror attacks in different parts of Jammu division, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan reviewed operational preparedness of the troops in the region and asked Army commanders to eliminate the threat of terrorism. He visited the Northern Command headquarters at Udhampur and White Knight Corps at Nagrota.

Focus on Rajouri, Poonch Discussions were held regarding the security situation, especially in Rajouri and Poonch, which have become an epicentre of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir in the recent months

It is believed that a group of at least 20-25 highly trained terrorists is operating from the forest areas of these districts

Intelligence agencies suspect that they might be using caves in the Pir Panjal range as their hideouts

Jammu has been rocked by four terror attacks in four days, including one on a bus of pilgrims in Reasi on June 9, an encounter of security forces with terrorists in Kathua on June 11 and two attacks by ultras on security forces in Doda on June 11 and 12.

The CDS held discussions with senior military officers about the deteriorating condition of security in the region. Sources said the CDS impressed upon using quadcopters to detect ultras in the thick jungles of Rajouri, Poonch and Reasi before sending in troops. The local support to terrorists was also discussed during the review meeting. It has been learnt that while it was asked to act against the overground workers (OGWs) in the region, Army commanders were asked to follow protocol while operating in civilian areas.

