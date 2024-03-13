Centre approves Rs 224 crore for Shopian bypass

Srinagar, March 12
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday announced an allocation of Rs 224.44 crore for the construction of the Shopian bypass on National Highway-444, transforming it into a two-lane configuration with a paved shoulder. This development, spanning 8.925 km in the Shopian district, will be executed using the EPC Mode.
